Woman BF's threatens to call the police when she leaves used pad on bathroom sink.

After dinner and class, I returned home and realized the pad was still on the sink. I felt terrible, knowing it could lead to an argument. And it did. Thinking my partner was asleep, I tried to be quiet while getting ready for bed. However, he mentioned the pad and expressed disgust. He called it foul and expressed disappointment. Feeling awful, I went to another room and cried, not wanting to disturb him.

Later, I went back to him seeking comfort, but he responded coldly, saying I should feel bad and what if someone else saw it. I admitted my mistake and said I was glad it was him who found it, but I didn't understand his extreme reaction when he does gross things to me. I usually joke about it to avoid arguments.