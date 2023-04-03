Woman blocks entire family during miscarriage, gets called 'mentally unstable.'

When this woman is upset with her family, she asks Reddit:
Hi, first of. English is not my native language. In the story we have me, elder family member but not my parent (elder) , and other family members.
2ne of February my DH and I had an 8 week appointment with the OBGYN. We where hoping to see a little heartbeat and tiny human developing in my tummy. Unfortunately, the ultrasound did not show a human or heartbeat, only a little sac. The doctor informed us about the options in order to remove the sac, either with medication or a d&c. She opted to try medicine first and come back in 1 week to see if it went well and see from there.
My parent knew about the appointment and wanted to know how it went. I texted, since I was crying, and they immediately called me. Frustrated that they did not understand me due to the crying and not very supportive since they never heard of such thing as an empty sac.