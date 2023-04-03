Woman blocks entire family during miscarriage, gets called 'mentally unstable.'

When this woman is upset with her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for 'blocking' family during my miscarriage?"

Hi, first of. English is not my native language. In the story we have me, elder family member but not my parent (elder) , and other family members.

2ne of February my DH and I had an 8 week appointment with the OBGYN. We where hoping to see a little heartbeat and tiny human developing in my tummy. Unfortunately, the ultrasound did not show a human or heartbeat, only a little sac. The doctor informed us about the options in order to remove the sac, either with medication or a d&c. She opted to try medicine first and come back in 1 week to see if it went well and see from there.