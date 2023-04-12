Woman tells bro he can't stay committed to his late wife forever. AITA? He says yes.

When this woman is concerned for her brother, she asks Reddit:
My brother is 36, was widowered at 22. He married at 19. His late wife is the only woman he was ever with. They had two children together a girl and a boy. Both kids were tiny when their mother died.
14 years later my brother has never dated, has spoken about wanting nobody else, how nobody could ever compare to his wife and generally rejects any chance to see if a spark could happen with another woman.
At first I figured he was focused on his kids and would find a way forward to find love again in time. But four years after his wife died it became clear he was not interested and was outright adamant he would not move on. I heard that he had turned down several women. And has continued to do so over the years. Even offers to spend time as friends and see if more happens.