Woman tells bro he can't stay committed to his late wife forever. AITA? He says yes.

"AITA for telling my brother he can't stay committed to his late wife forever and he needs to move on?"

My brother is 36, was widowered at 22. He married at 19. His late wife is the only woman he was ever with. They had two children together a girl and a boy. Both kids were tiny when their mother died.

14 years later my brother has never dated, has spoken about wanting nobody else, how nobody could ever compare to his wife and generally rejects any chance to see if a spark could happen with another woman.