Woman won't go to bro's wedding after SIL's betrayal. Bro says, 'it's been two years.'

'AITA for not wanting to go to my brother's wedding, even though the 'bad blood' was 2 years ago?'

This is a mess and I'm shaking right now. I am a cardiologist, and have been for the past 22 years. I was also a single mother to my 16 year old daughter who passed away 2 months before her 17th birthday in 2020.

She had cancer when she was 14 and was in remission on her 16 th birthday. One day, she just collapsed. it happened in front of me, I was the one who gave her CPR. It was the worst feeling of my life, and I still have nightmares about it. We took her to the hospital but she was gone.