Woman calls out female coworker for dressing inappropriately at the office. AITA?

When this coworker calls out another coworker for dressing inappropriately, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for asking my coworker if she deliberately wears clothes that show her body off?'

We (the company) had a new employee 'Christina' working in our section and she's a nice lady in her late 30s. I'm F. She's married with kids. We had several conversations before. We work close by and one time she was sitting and moved to the side and her already showing cleavage got clearer.

The office got awkward and the guys there looked down. it was obviously something minor but it kept happening. I had a couple of our male coworkers complain to me about Christina's cleavage (I'm more of a tomboy woman so the men feel comfortable enough around me) they were saying that having to be forced to encounter a similar situation to the one I mention makes them uncomfortable.