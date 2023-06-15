Woman tells classmate that her 'baby voice' is weird and gets called a 'misogynist.'

When this woman is irritated by her friend's voice, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my classmate her “baby voice” is extremely annoying?'

I (21F) am in a male-dominated major and often have less the a handful of women in my classes. I was really happy to be able to have another woman in my lab group, (20sF) Katie. She sits across from me. When Katie and I are talking she speaks in her normal tone.

But as soon as our other classmates come around she puts on this extremely annoying, sing-song baby voice. It honestly triggers my flight or fight it’s that bad. Nails on chalkboard level. I see most of my classmates similarly cringe when speaking to her, but I don’t think she notices.