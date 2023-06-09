Woman finds 'creepy' photos of herself on BF's phone, tells his mother he's 'evil.'

When this woman is shocked by her boyfriend's behavior, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my boyfriend’s mom that she raised an “evil monster” and that she should be ashamed?'

I F(22) have a key to my boyfriend’s apartment (M25). He lives a few streets away from me with his brother and his mom.I was supposed to see him for the past two weeks but my work schedule wouldn’t allow it. So, a few nights ago, I stopped by to surprise him after work.

When I got there he was out cold with his laptop open on the bed. I saw a few tabs open but the one that caught my attention was his WhatsApp web. My mind kept telling me to check so I did. I was wrong to snoop, I know. A few chats were active but I saw one with a random unsaved number and a sent photo.