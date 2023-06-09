Woman finds 'creepy' photos of herself on BF's phone, tells his mother he's 'evil.'

When this woman is shocked by her boyfriend's behavior, she asks Reddit:
I F(22) have a key to my boyfriend’s apartment (M25). He lives a few streets away from me with his brother and his mom.I was supposed to see him for the past two weeks but my work schedule wouldn’t allow it. So, a few nights ago, I stopped by to surprise him after work.
When I got there he was out cold with his laptop open on the bed. I saw a few tabs open but the one that caught my attention was his WhatsApp web. My mind kept telling me to check so I did. I was wrong to snoop, I know. A few chats were active but I saw one with a random unsaved number and a sent photo.
I open it and see a photo of me. I was confused so I scrolled up. 3 more photos of me with no context. No words. Just the photos. I keep scrolling and I see photos of me sleeping, seductive photos I sent to him, photos of my feet. I scroll to the top and I see BARE photos of myself. The entire chat had no words. Just photos of me.
I wake him up and start yelling at him. I practically shove the laptop in his face. He started yelling but when I told him I saw the chat he started crying and apologizing. Begging me to let him explain. Things started getting serious when he threw the laptop off the bed and said he deserves a chance to be heard.
I don’t know how long his family were awake or if they were awake before but they rushed into his room asking what’s going on. I told him mom that what’s going on is she raised a “terrible evil monster” who should be arrested for sharing photos of me without my consent. She said that he wouldn’t do that and I’m a liar.
I told her that she should be ashamed of herself for defending him and that I’m reporting him. She started yelling at me saying that she treated me like a daughter and how dare I speak about her child like that. I just ran out of the house and took a cab home.
They’ve been trying to reach me which is why I’m here. My dad says I should let him explain but I don’t think there’s any explanation. My mom said I was an AH for yelling at his mom when she didn’t know and was always a really nice person to me - but I don’t know if she knew. And I’m still on the fence about what to do. AITA?
voidphantasien writes:
I hate to say YTA for this.. but a tiny bit YTA just for yelling at his mom. Chances are, she had no idea and is just as shocked as you are. She has always been good to you, I don't think it's fair to put her adult son's actions on her.
What he did was absolutely gross and illegal. You need to take those photos to the police. It is completely up to you whether you want to hear his explanation. Personally, I would want answers.
tizzery writes:
Nta. You were violated plain and simple and his mommy and even yours are more concerned with you being 'nice and polite' than holding him accountable. That's some victim blaming bs.
He violates you but YOU need to be nice. Seriously. Call the cops. Press charges and don't associate with any of them. I'd be giving my mom some serious silent treatment NC vibes too until she apologizes.Eta. ditto for your daddy. You don't need to 'hear them out'