Woman asks if she's wrong to tell dad his home security system is 'stalkery/creepy.'

When this woman feels weird about her dad, she asks Reddit:



'AITA for calling my dad a stalker creep?'

I (24F) currently live with my parents. I pay rent to them and have been actively trying to purchase a home for about a year now, but, well, there are plenty of other subreddits to discuss how that's going for people.

My brother is in college, and my parents spent this past weekend visiting him Friday through late Sunday. While they were gone, I was home watching their dog. The problem arises from these fairly new cameras my dad has set up inside and outside the house. They apparently have an app that alerts my dad when there's movement, as well as a speaker that he can talk through using the app.