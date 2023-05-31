Woman is shocked when host 'surprise' venmo requests $40 from each dinner guest.

When this dinner guest can't believe what the host does, they ask Reddit:

'WIBTA For Not Paying For A Home Cooked Meal?'

We were invited to dinner at my BF's friends house. I brought wine, but now he still wants $40 each via venmo. Where I come from, it would be incredibly rude to ask for money when you invite someone over even if they didn't bring anything, so WIBTA if I didn't pay?

My BF's friend invited us over for dinner. I was only told we would be having BBQ and so I brought a $30 bottle of wine that would pair well with it because I know the guy is something of a wine snob. (Not that it's really relevant but at a previous party he hosted I brought two other bottles of wine costing about $120 total).