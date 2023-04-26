Woman ditches own wedding that parents paid for, elopes to avoid 'toxic' mom and sis.

When this woman ditches her own wedding because her mother and sister ruin it, she asks Reddit:
The more I think about it, the more I feel bad about it and the more I feel like an AH. My whole life my mother has compared me to my older sister. She would always put her on a pedestal and praise her. I could literally never win with my mother, nothing was ever good enough. I was constantly criticized for everything. When I got engaged things changed.
My mother was excited and wanted to be involved. My partner and I wanted to elope but my parents said they'll pay for a small wedding as they paid for my sister's. I finally had the attention I craved from my mother. Even if she was judging me for every single thing. My sister would make snarky comments. I knew she wasn't used to not being the centre of attention when it came to our mother.