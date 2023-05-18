Woman exposes parents to younger brother's controversial social media presence.

When this woman exposes her younger brother's offensive social media presence, she asks Reddit:

I (17F) have a little brother (13) who has a TikTok (like all kids these days I guess). My parents gave him his own phone when he was 11, but he's only just been allowed to have his own social media that isn't monitored by our parents, meaning that they don't have his account passwords anymore (they did from 11-13) or his phone password, but he is expected to let them in if there's reason for them to.