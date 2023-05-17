Woman feels so awkward after she accidentally makes fun of child's disability.

When this woman feels guilty about a joke she made, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for accidentally making a joke about my friend's daughter?'

A friend of mine has a wonderful little girl, Tia, who was born with one foot. She had that thing where bands grow around the fetal limb and cut off blood supply. As such her foot was amputated at birth. Tia is a really cool kid, funny and smart. We used to see the family often but the last year or two have been hard on everyone.