Woman feels like she was 'tricked' into raising her BF's kid for 3 weeks. AITA?

Late bedtimes, not many showers, etc. I've never been a parent, so I feel it's out of my place to speak up, but some things just make sense to me and I've tried to bring it them up to BF. In turn BF usually disregards what I say and says something along the lines of 'how would YOU like to be the parent?', to which I haven't really known how to respond.

Another problem is that I feel I've been left to cook, do laundry, and take time off time from my work to take care of his son for 4hrs/4days a week, all the while my BF has kept the same schedule. I said I didn't mind watching him a bit at first, but I'm losing about $800/week doing so.