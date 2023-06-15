Woman feels like she was 'tricked' into raising her BF's kid for 3 weeks. AITA?

When this woman feels like she's been tricked by her BF, she asks Reddit:
BF and I have been together for 2 years, and over that time he's rekindled his relationship with his 6yo son who lives in another state. This summer we talked it over and I said I would be open to having him stay for a few weeks.
We live in a 350 sq ft one bedroom, so space is tight and his son has to sleep on the futon in the living room for the time of his stay. I was thinking two weeks tops since it's such close quarters, but BF decided on a 3+week trip because it was cheaper.
It's been up and down since his son has been here. His mom gave us a certain amount of rules (No eating while watching TV, brushing teeth twice a day, etc.) and BF has for the most part disregarded the rules.
Late bedtimes, not many showers, etc. I've never been a parent, so I feel it's out of my place to speak up, but some things just make sense to me and I've tried to bring it them up to BF. In turn BF usually disregards what I say and says something along the lines of 'how would YOU like to be the parent?', to which I haven't really known how to respond.
Another problem is that I feel I've been left to cook, do laundry, and take time off time from my work to take care of his son for 4hrs/4days a week, all the while my BF has kept the same schedule. I said I didn't mind watching him a bit at first, but I'm losing about $800/week doing so.
In turn, when BF is home, I've been spending less time with them so I have a moment to myself/to work online. But now BF is mad that I'm not hanging out with them when they are home, but I feel like I need a break. I've never done this before and it's hard to go from not being a parent to constantly have to watch a little human.
So, and AITA for pulling back and wanting some private time to myself while my BF's son is here?
jazminebeef8 writes:
NTA. Your bf was a deadbeat, and still is from the sound of it. he is likely trying to be the fun dad with barely any rules but kids need structure and by disregarding the moms rules he is not doing anyone a favor, especially you cos in the end you will be the bad guy.
and mother of 5 here, my husband literally kicks me to our room so i have some me time when he gets home from work and keeps the kids, specially the toddlers away for a couple ours to give me space. it can get overwhelming in a day and i appreciate some alone time. as a woman with no kids i can only imagine the stress you have with a kid you barely know.
wrongplanet writes:
NTA. My husband used to do this to me with my stepkid. I was the main caregiver, took time off work, arranged activities, yet he would get mad when he felt I didn't entertain sk enough....while he never took time off work, went to the gym after work, and led his life as if sk wasn't there. We fought so many times over this.
One year I planned a trip for the 3 of us. He said I would be responsible for watching my sk since he wanted to relax. I got fed up and sent sk back home before the trip and cancelled it. I was done.
I told him straight out that it is HIS child, he needs to take time off work to be with them, and I wasn't doing it anymore. You need to stop this now. Tell him if you aren't allowed to have a say, then you don't have any responsibilities either.
Are you able to plan a visit to your family by yourself the next time the kid comes? Make it for the same length of time as the kid will be there. Let him figure it out.
3heathensmom writes:
NTA. The visit is supposed to be your boyfriend with HIS son. Not mostly with you aka dad’s gf. Ideally your bf would have had a plan in place to either take of his son himself or hired a sitter. It isn’t your job to lose income just so you can be the babysitter, cook, maid and whatever else for his son or him.
Being a dad is not a game but seems like your bf is trying out for ‘fun dad’ role with you doing the majority of the actual work it seems. In all honestly I hope you look at this experience to see who your bf truly is and see if this is who you want to be with in the future.