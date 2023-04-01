Woman's fiancé won't cook for her son, says 'you need to discipline him first.'

When this woman is angry at her fiance, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being mad my fiancé wont cook for my son?"

I (29F) have been with my fiancé (34M) for over a year now and together we have 3 kids. Two from his previous relationship and one from mine. We have been learning how to co parent but it hasn't always been easy.

For context, my fiancé LOVES to cook. It's his passion and he has always done majority of the cooking, especially dinner, ever since our first date. His two kids, (4 and 6) also love majority of the things he makes.

My son(8), however, is a very picky eater. I know its partly my fault for not knowing how to cook and for being a single mom for so many years I just used the easy way out.