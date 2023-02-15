Woman's fiancé ices her out after she wears her engagement ring 'incorrectly.'

When this woman is conflicted about her engagement ring, she asks Reddit:
I am a medical worker and I got engaged to Mt fiancé 2 weeks ago. He bought me gorgeous ring with small black diamond I really wanted.
The problem is that I often wear gloves at work and the ring started to tear them apart. Also we are not allowed to have fake nails, rings or watches at work because it's hard to disinfect.
So I went to the jewelery store and bought decent necklace from white gold and put the ring on it so I can have it with me at work.
I wore it like that for few days and my fiance noticed. He asked me why I don't have my ring. So I showed him the necklace with the ring and explained him the problem. He said that I could take it down at the beginning of the day and when I finish at work I can put it on.