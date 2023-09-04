Woman forbids hubby from getting a drink with his mistress from 10 years ago. AITA?

He was caught off guard. The cheating was close to 10 years ago at this point, it was before we were married, and I have no proof or suspicion of anything ongoing. Am I being unreasonable? In his defense, they were friends before anything physical happpened. AITA for telling him he can't get a drink?

Let's see what internet users have to say.

globalad359 writes:

I’m so sorry, I’m really not meaning to judge… but why in the hell did you marry this person? And WHY IN THE WORLD DOES YOUR POS HUSBAND THINK ITS OKAY TO GET TOGETHER WITH HER?!

You are NTA… but I really wonder what made you think it was smart to stay with someone that cheated on you for 6 months (or more) during your 2 year relationship back then…