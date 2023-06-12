Woman freaks when boyfriend's ex is his sister's MOH. Family taking sides.

Where things get complicated is where my boyfriends mom comes into play. His mom constantly makes comments about how she’s “more worried about (my) feelings than (the ex)” and it seems like she’s insinuating that I’m going to have a meltdown and am jealous of the ex. She’s even gone as far as to say that the ex couldn’t care less about my boyfriend.

I understand that she means well so I’ve been trying to remain open minded since this is only temporary. However, this weekend she got super drunk around me and went on a rant about how there’s no reason that the ex girlfriend and I can’t both be a part of the family. I understand that she doesn’t get it, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to bite my tongue when it feels like she’s degrading me because she is uncomfortable. My boyfriend was NOT there when this occurred this past weekend.