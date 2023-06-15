Woman tells friend that her baby's name is 'so stupid' and 'basically abusive.' AITA?

When this woman is astounded by her friend's baby's name, she asks Reddit:
I truly cannot believe my friend did this to her kid. I just couldn't hold it in any longer and I finally told her that the name was ridiculous and that her child would likely face a lot of ridicule and bullying in the future. She got upset and accused me of not being supportive of her choices. Wait for the name. So bad.
She named him 'Hashtag.' Yes, you read that right, she named her child after a social media symbol. When she first told me the name, I thought she was joking, but she was dead serious. I couldn't believe it. I tried to be polite and tell her that it was unique, but she kept insisting that it was a great name and that her child would be one of a kind.
Now, our mutual friends are split on the issue. Some agree with me that the name is absurd, while others think that I was too harsh and should have kept my opinion to myself. So, am I the AH for telling my friend that her baby's name is ridiculous, or should I have just kept my opinion to myself?
adone785 writes:
NTA. Whenever I see instances of these idiots who name their kids like a 10 year old naming a goldfish, I wish we had some kind of protection for kids. This is a form of child abuse.
She's naming her child so people think she is so clever and ironic. In reality, she is showing everyone that she is shallow and narcacistic. Every single person will immediately classify her as an idiot and an absolutely horrible parent.
This poor child is in for years of humiliation until he changes his name and flees his horrible mother. Growing up, his social life will be hindered not only by his name but also by the fact that his parents named him that. Other parents will hesitate to allow their kids to visit unsupervised because they will not want their kids around an obviously incompetent and immature parent.
tiacalypse writes:
NTA, the friends who think you should have kept your opinion to yourself also share your opinion…your friend is setting her child up for massive abuse in the future. I mean…Hashtag can‘t even be shortened to a cute nickname. No-one wants to be Hashy nor Taggy. While maybe Hashtag will find friends, it’ll be difficult to date. Hashtag is not a name that can easily be said in bed. Gosh that poor child.
spontaneousferret writes:
NTA It would be interesting to me WHY she thinks that 'Hashtag' would be a good idea. Nevertheless I think it's part of your job as a friend to be honest with your own opinion and point out flaws in someone's decision making. You seemed to be respectful about it and just voiced your concern, so NTA for me.