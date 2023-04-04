Woman makes friend cry about her surgery, says, 'you criticized my body first.'

When this friend humiliates her friend at the beach, she asks Reddit:
This happened on Saturday, my friends and I were at the beach in total it was five of us. I should add that I am the only Black girl in the friend group, everyone else is White except one of my friends who is mixed Asian and White.
The sun was particularly strong and while we all put on sun screen I wanted to get a beach umbrella before going on the beach. We were going to be there all day and I said I didn't want to get too dark and in general sunscreen only does so much.
Cindy then starts lecturing me on how I need to accept my own skin that there is no such thing as "too dark." That being Black is beautiful and that I should love myself. It just really rubbed me the wrong way because it was like she was talking down to me as if I am some stupid kid. I am perfectly fine with my skin, but no I don't want to roast in the sun.