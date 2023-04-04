Woman makes friend cry about her surgery, says, 'you criticized my body first.'

When this friend humiliates her friend at the beach, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling out my friend for having plastic surgery done (making her cry) when she tried to lecture me about my skin at the beach?"

This happened on Saturday, my friends and I were at the beach in total it was five of us. I should add that I am the only Black girl in the friend group, everyone else is White except one of my friends who is mixed Asian and White.

The sun was particularly strong and while we all put on sun screen I wanted to get a beach umbrella before going on the beach. We were going to be there all day and I said I didn't want to get too dark and in general sunscreen only does so much.