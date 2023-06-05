Woman tells her friend what she really thinks of her comedy. AITA?

When this woman feels like her friend is mad at her, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for what I said to my friend about her comedy performance at an open mic?'

I have a friend, “Sue” who is 27 and into writing jokes and performing stand up. She is really funny and really creative. My friends and I go to her shows very often. She mainly does open mics but she has opened for other comedians before.

Her and I are pretty close so we tell eachother what we really think and don’t sugarcoat things. We went out for a few drinks after her set and this is when I told her that I think she’s done way better and capable of doing way better.