Woman tells her friend what she really thinks of her comedy. AITA?

I have a friend, “Sue” who is 27 and into writing jokes and performing stand up. She is really funny and really creative. My friends and I go to her shows very often. She mainly does open mics but she has opened for other comedians before.
Her and I are pretty close so we tell eachother what we really think and don’t sugarcoat things. We went out for a few drinks after her set and this is when I told her that I think she’s done way better and capable of doing way better.
Her entire set was basically a cycle of jokes that went in the order of “hey I’m a lesbian! Insert cookie cutter lesbian joke x5” then “conservatives are so dumb” and then “oh I forgot to mention, did y’all know I’m a lesbian? Har har har” and “by the way, I hate conservatives” and that was the gist of her whole set. Also seemed like half her set was rewording of Trevor Noah’s daily show jokes.