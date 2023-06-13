Woman furious with obese cousin when she edits her body to look 'huge' in fam pic.

When this woman is furious with her cousin, she asks Reddit:

'AITA For getting upset with my morbidly obese cousin for editing a pic of me?'

I (18f) recently went to a family gathering that my parents were in charge of. They had food, drinks, and games. I’ll call the cousin in question Annie. Annie (28f) is morbidly obese, we never talk about weight or anything like that in our family. I respect and love her and don’t have a problem with her weight.

At the party she wanted to take a bunch of pictures with people. She got this one really cute picture of me and her and asked if she could post it. I said of course and the rest of the party went without incident. The next morning when I checked Instagram I was horrified to see that she had SEVERELY edited the picture.