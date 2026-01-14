Woman shares hilarious family story: 'And I thought proposing at a wedding was bad.'

My Dad, god love him, is shy, smart and the biggest gossip I’ve ever met. He doesn’t enjoy weddings or any big occasions, especially since Mum died - she was his social safety net for 40 years. He’s only recently started attending events without her, which makes me very proud.
He was invited to the wedding of an extended family member today and was dreading it, but I reminded him how messy that side of the family is and he couldn’t resist the lure of potential drama. And wow, did he deliver.
I was going to post screenshots of his texts, but I’d have to censor a lot of stuff about him missing Mum, so let’s stick with text. Imagine my panic when I came out of a meeting to these messages:
Message 1 - Good afternoon. Are you there? I am in the bathroom. Love you xx
Message 2 - Good afternoon. I need to speak to you urgently. Love you xx
Message 3 - Good afternoon. Is your phone not working? Love you xx
(Sidenote, why are dads so formal in text messages? It’s so cute) I texted back something like WHAT, WHAT IS WRONG, IS IT YOUR HEART? I tried calling, no answer.
Message 4 - Good afternoon. I can’t speak right now, I am socializing. At the Event of the Decade and it’s not as painful as I thought. However, Uncle J used his father of the bride speech to announce he is divorcing Auntie E. News to everyone, including possibly E. Drama! Love you xx
Yes, the father of the bride used his speech to say nice things about the bride and groom, wish them luck and then sideline into the fact not all marriages last and he is initiating divorce proceedings against his wife of 30-odd years. 100% news to the bride and guests, possibly news to Aunt E too.
Although really, they should have called it quits years ago, they loathe each other. Dad is “socializing," which I think means hunting out the tea so possible updates to comes. And we thought proposing at someone’s wedding was bad. Divorcing is even worse.
1) Thank you for all the sweet words about my dad. He’s the best. Tea update! Auntie E DID NOT KNOW. They are screaming at each other in the car lot. Bride is terrifyingly positive and refusing to talk about it. “I think she might snap”, says Dad. You think?
Questions I have tasked Dad with finding out include 1. Why now? 2. Did Uncle J mean to do it or was he smashed? 3. Are they going to stay for the whole evening? Please add any additional questions as needed, I’ve told Dad I’m talking to a very small group of friends online (a white lie…) and after reassuring him that nobody will find out he was the gossip, he is delighted.
2) I have been climbing the walls for an update but my dad is from the generation that thinks it’s incredibly rude to look at your phone in company, or reply to your only daughter’s last message. So we have to wait for bathroom updates. To summarize the evening so far!
-Aunt E and Uncle J were screaming at each other in the car park until the groom and groomsmen intervened. Dad’s hearing isn’t what it was but apparently it wasn’t a mistake or drunken slip or the tongue, he wanted the bride to have a better marriage than he did. And this was an effective way to communicate that?
- Uncle J is drunk, as he has been without a break since 1992. As is Aunt E. She is camped out at the wedding table, wailing, he has taken over the bar and is delivering a sermon called “Women, You Can’t Trust Them”. They’re both staring daggers at each other, it’s not a big room.
- The bride (who I don’t love but god, she doesn’t deserve this) is…brittle. Everything is FINE, thank you. Dad tried to talk to her but she is pretending it didn’t happen and you know, it’s her day so fine.
Honestly, it’s 50/50 at this point whether Uncle J and Aunt E are going to murder each other or make out like teenagers on top of the cake table. And I am horrified at both scenarios.
3) As is typical with my family, we can’t ever just enjoy ourselves. Dad went to talk to Uncle J (“factfinding”) and Uncle J said something so awful to him that Dad immediately left without saying goodbye to anyone.
Dad wouldn’t even tell me what he said specifically, but hello, I’m his daughter, I have spies everywhere. It sounds like Uncle J said something about how lucky Dad was that his wife died and now he could have fun without paying a fortune on divorce lawyers.
So… Uncle J is dead to us now. He really has done an extraordinary job cutting down on his Christmas present shopping. Enjoy your lonely life, you terrible, awful man. Sorry for ending on a low note but this is exactly how it goes with my family, we take it too far every time and then someone gets hurt. Dad is heading back to his hotel and I really, really wish I was there with him.
4) Dad is fine this morning, thanks to all who were asking after him. He went back to the hotel and had a little drink and something to eat and we finally got to talk. However, he would like me to tell you all that I got his reaction wrong. What actually, definitely happened was that he delivered a “karate style” wheelhouse kick to Uncle J’s jaw and then said something cool and devastating before he left.
He was also suddenly wearing a tuxedo. Think James Bond, if James Bond was in his mid 70s with a dodgy knee, enlarged prostate, and a thirst for drama. So that’s the story and we are sticking with it, okay?
