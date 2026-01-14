Woman shares hilarious family story: 'And I thought proposing at a wedding was bad.'

My Dad, god love him, is shy, smart and the biggest gossip I’ve ever met. He doesn’t enjoy weddings or any big occasions, especially since Mum died - she was his social safety net for 40 years. He’s only recently started attending events without her, which makes me very proud.

He was invited to the wedding of an extended family member today and was dreading it, but I reminded him how messy that side of the family is and he couldn’t resist the lure of potential drama. And wow, did he deliver.

I was going to post screenshots of his texts, but I’d have to censor a lot of stuff about him missing Mum, so let’s stick with text. Imagine my panic when I came out of a meeting to these messages:

Message 1 - Good afternoon. Are you there? I am in the bathroom. Love you xx

Message 2 - Good afternoon. I need to speak to you urgently. Love you xx

Message 3 - Good afternoon. Is your phone not working? Love you xx