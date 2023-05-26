Woman won't let husband have his 'weird rabbit moment' at her niece's birthday party.

When this wife is weirded out by her husband's grief, she asks Reddit:
My husband's bunny Gary died in 2016, two years before we met. He had Gary for six years and he was very close to him. Gary died after being sick for months and my husband says that he saw his last breath. After Gary's death, my husband used to listen to Sia's song 'Breathe me', and every time he listens to that song, he's reminded of Gary.
Yesterday was my niece's 9th birthday, and my whole family gathered to celebrate for her. We were at my sister's backyard, and inside her house the TV was open on some music channel, but you could barely hear anything outside with all the talking. When my sister's husband came with the birthday cake and everyone were singing and taking pictures, I saw that my husband had his eyes closed and was on the brink of tears.