Woman makes little sister go outside when she's on her menstrual cycle. AITA?

When this woman is feeling upset with her little sister, he asks Reddit:

'WIBTA if I force my little sister to use the bathroom outside on her next period?'

I'm a (18f) big sister to two little sisters. Both have gotten their periods, but we're only going to talk about one sister today, the youngest, who is 12. She has had her period for 3 years now and I noticed that she is extremely unhygienic.

She would leave her used pads on top of the bathroom sink and leave blood all over the toilet. We used to live inside a two bathroom house and she would use my mom's bathroom while I used the household bathroom, so it didn't really bother me much because I was not affected by it since we used different bathrooms anyways.