Woman makes little sister go outside when she's on her menstrual cycle. AITA?

When this woman is feeling upset with her little sister, he asks Reddit:
I'm a (18f) big sister to two little sisters. Both have gotten their periods, but we're only going to talk about one sister today, the youngest, who is 12. She has had her period for 3 years now and I noticed that she is extremely unhygienic.
She would leave her used pads on top of the bathroom sink and leave blood all over the toilet. We used to live inside a two bathroom house and she would use my mom's bathroom while I used the household bathroom, so it didn't really bother me much because I was not affected by it since we used different bathrooms anyways.
I did talk to both her and our mom about it but she still didn't change over the years, mom usually was the one to clean up after her but never forced her to clean up after herself.
Fast-forward to present times and we moved houses. We only have one bathroom now and her hygienic practices while on her period has made me reach a breaking point.
She still continues to leave her pads on the bathroom sink, she leaves blood on the toilet seat and the floor, I noticed that she would leave bloody underwear on the floor right next to the toilet, and she would sometimes even get blood on the light switch which makes me think that she doesn't wash her hands after using the bathroom.
It's disgusting. And to make it worse, instead of actually owning up to her mistakes when I tell her to clean up, she gets mad, starts huffing, puffing and stomping like I annoyed her and no matter how many times I tell her to clean up after herself, she'll still do it again the next time she uses the bathroom.
I've honestly had enough and I'm thinking about forcing her to use the bathroom in the old outhouse in our backyard if she continues these practices on her next cycle, but I'm conflicted on if it would be too harsh and uncalled for. So, WIBTA if I went along with this plan? Would I be the asshole for forcing my sister to use the bathroom in an outhouse because of her poor hygiene?
kikipow writes:
NTA. She shouldn’t be enabled. One day she’ll be a fully fledged adult, maybe move into dorms, shared accommodation which means a communal bathroom. She can’t leave her bloody pads on the sink and underwear on the floor.
It’s disrespectful. It’s unfortunate your mum hasn’t addressed it with her and is just cleaning it up. I’m surprised she doesn’t feel bad after your conversation or see anything wrong with it as it’s quite selfish behaviour and unfair to others who have to use the bathroom after her.
attentionroyal87 writes:
ESH. Your sister is being gross. Your mom needs to deal with this. It is her house not yours. You are wrong to try to force her to us the bathroom outside. INFO I maybe really ignorant here as a guy but isn't 9 years old abnormally young to start your period?
crawsticher9 writes:
I commend you for asking before putting this plan into action. I'm glad you have plans to move out. Your mother should have taught your little sister how to care for herself and clean up after herself. I would be tempted to leave a mess for the little sister to find, but it probably wouldn't have an effect on her. If you had gone forward with 'little sister's outhouse,' EWSH. Now, it is just them that suck.