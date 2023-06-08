Woman loses it on MIL when she tries to change baby's name in the delivery room.

When this mom is furious with her MIL, she asks Reddit:
I(29F) gave birth to my son last week. My husband(32M) and I agreed to name son after my father. My father passed away when I was 14 and we were very close. His middle name is named after husband's grandfather. My MIL is very opinionated about everything. She has been giving us her opinion on everything for our son.
The day I was due, I only wanted husband there. He drove me to the hospital and MIL walks into the room and starts babbling on about the baby's name, feeding schedules, etc. I kept it together as best as I could.
After son was born, MIL was trying to talk husband into convincing me to change his name. She asked the nurses if she could legally change his name. She even went as far as to accuse me of controlling husband into his name.
I yelled at her to get out of the room and we will not be changing the name. She left and has been telling family members a different story. My husband has been sticking up for me and told her that nothing will be changed.
If she continues, we will be cutting her off from seeing her grandson. Now, most of her side of the family are calling me names and demanding I apologize to MIL. She has texted me a few times calling me an AH. AITA for kicking her out?
chuckoutex writes:
NTA- and I would tell her this- you have one chance. you stop this madness now, you apologize for your behavior and you tell everyone else to back off- or this is literally the last you will ever hear from us and you will never see this child again. You are not the parent, you do not have a say and until you submit and accept this- there is nothing here for you.
forwardsquirrle0 writes:
NTA - Don't wait. Just cut her off. You just had a baby and she is doing her absolute best to ruin what should be a joyful and exciting time for you. She has decided that if she can't be happy, then nobody can. There is no way to negotiate or set boundaries with people who act this way. Don't let her ruin this time for you.
Block her and, for now at least, anyone who is taking her side.Have your husband reach out to his family and tell them that you two don't need the added drama are taking a time out from them to focus on your newborn.Once you two have a chance to catch your breath, he can reach back out to other family and set the record straight on any lies she has told.