Woman makes coworker miss kid's recital to go on solo picnic. AITA? Staff says yes.

When this woman feels conflicted at her job, she asks Reddit:

I(29F) started working at a new company 8 months ago. I was head hunted specifically for the role I have, which gave me enough power to negotiate my contract like I wanted. One of the things I managed to get was a clause that prohibited my employer from contacting me outside work hours.

If it is a true emergency, then they can send me an email. Otherwise they can't even send me a text.Furthermore, I have a separate work phone that I shut down at 5 on the dot, then turn on at 9am. Another thing is that I don't work OT. I am very efficient, so my work is done by 3pm, 5pm if we have an emergency. I also take my whole lunch break outside the office, and my coffee breaks away from my desk.