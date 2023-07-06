Woman makes talented friend wear mask while she sings to 'protect sick grandpa.'

When this woman is annoyed with her friend as they prep for an upcoming performance, she asks Reddit:
My friends and I are obsessed with the musical SIX. So a few months ago when a talent show opportunity came up for the theater company we do we were all over it and decided to perform Ex-Wives. The friend who organized it (we’ll call her Rosie) gets sick pretty often and she happened to get sick during the rehearsals.
I wouldn’t have normally cared, but my grandpa has lung cancer and has had it for about two years now. At the moment, he’s super sick. He can hardly walk without getting tired out.
So I want to make sure I spend as much time with him as possible before the inevitable happens. I’m going to visit him this weekend, so I was nervous about performing with someone who was sick and passing it onto my grandfather. So I kindly asked Rosie to wear a mask for the performance.
Rosie is an excellent singer and performer and likes to… overshadow others. She will take every singing opportunity that comes her way even if it’s just karaoke and try to blow everyone away. The venue where this show was taking place was a church basement. Yep. A basement of a church. The only audience was the performers parents.
Even so she took this performance very seriously. When I asked her to wear a mask, she said “No, because I have to make sure I perform super well and the mask will cover up my voice.”
One of our other friends was also concerned about Rosie being sick because her dad had just had a major surgery and so she asked as well. Rosie still refused and said “This is a performance. I’m not going to wear a mask for a performance.”
Everyone else who was performing in the SIX act in our friend group thanked me for asking her to wear a mask because THEY were worried about it too. So I asked again but she STILL said no.
Rosie is an only child and her mom is like her sister, so she tells her everything. So after the show Rosie’s mom was pissed off and she came up to me and said “If you were so worried about getting sick then YOU should’ve worn a mask yourself.”
And I said “But it wasn’t just me everyone else was worried to and if you ask me it’s much easier for the person who’s sick to wear a mask than everyone else who’s not sick to wear a mask.” And her mom gave me a dirty look then walked away. I don’t know. AITA?
basad writes:
YTA. It's very suspicious that you mentioned more than once with emphasis that she over performs and over sings in your post. With that being a central theme I cant help but think you were more worried about that than your grandpas health.
I mean if you left that part out I would have had a more neutral opinion or sided with you but that reads high on my BS meter.
dftuxon writes:
ESH. If there were multiple people in the group that wanted her to wear a mask, she should have done it. Her mom is right though... if you're concerned, why aren't you wearing a mask?
kiptin09 writes:
NTA. Rosie sounds pretty self absorbed and it sounds like her mom plays a big role in that.