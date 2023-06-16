Woman's parents livid when she makes them get covid, flu vaccines before meeting baby.

When this woman is scared to set boundaries with her parents, she asks Reddit:
I’m pregnant with my first and due at the end of September. Due to that time of the year being the beginnings of flu, RSV, and covid season I’m very nervous about my newborn getting sick especially since my small town hospital does not have pediatric care and if anything happens we’d have to be hospitalized an hour away.
Last night I called my parents to tell them that I would like them to be vaccinated for covid before visiting right after I give birth. They live in Texas and are staunchly against the vaccine. They said it doesn't even help at this point. I mistakenly thought they would reconsider in order to visit their first grandchild but I was wrong.
I started off by saying I wasn’t requesting this of them to piss them off but in order to protect my son. My dad immediately said it wasn’t gonna happen which left me speechless.
My mom said they’ve made their choice and I responded with I have as well and it’s a boundary I’m planning on keeping, that we can talk timing once he’s here. My mom quickly changed the subject asking if I still wanted her and my grandma visit this coming week and my dad in the background goes “no, she doesn’t want us there”.
I’m just so heartbroken that my own parents would act like this. I always envisioned them at my bedside in my hospital room after giving birth. Always envisioned my mom staying to help us those first couple of weeks. If my son was being born at a different time of the year I wouldn’t care if they were vaccinated or not. I’m starting to doubt my decision to put up this boundary so…AITA?
I do also plan to ask them to make sure they’re updated on their tdap vaccine as well as their flu vaccine. Also the covid vaccine has been proven to REDUCE transmission. Stop telling me it doesn’t. AITA?
coltkoni writes:
NTA. You are trying to protect your baby. My brother's original in laws were AH who refused to visit them post birth because they blamed my brother for 'ruining' their daughter. (ugh. Mormons.) They insisted on my brother and his ex bring the baby to see them. During winter.
The baby died two weeks later, choking to death in the ICU from the flu because none of them had a flu shot. He's buried, they're divorced, and my brother has been paranoid with all his kids' health after that. I would never wish that horror on any family. Stand your ground and refuse. Tdap, flu shot, COVID - so many things are preventable! Don't expose your baby!
anonymoushead7 writes:
Nope. Your baby’s health has to be your first concern. When our oldest daughter had her first baby, she made it a firm rule that nobody was allowed to touch the baby without proof of the whooping cough, measles and chicken pox vaccines. It was a hard boundary and she didn’t waive it for anybody. NTA.
Apoe writes:
Not an AH, but COVID vaccine DOES NOT stop transmission. It is on the record in the EU where Pfizer admitted it does not stop transmission. Have them take a COVID test before handling the baby is the best way to avoid it. The Vaccines are not of reasonable benefit compared to risk. Congrats on the new baby.