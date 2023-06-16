Woman's parents livid when she makes them get covid, flu vaccines before meeting baby.

When this woman is scared to set boundaries with her parents, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my parents I would like them to get vaccinated before meeting my newborn baby?'

I’m pregnant with my first and due at the end of September. Due to that time of the year being the beginnings of flu, RSV, and covid season I’m very nervous about my newborn getting sick especially since my small town hospital does not have pediatric care and if anything happens we’d have to be hospitalized an hour away.

Last night I called my parents to tell them that I would like them to be vaccinated for covid before visiting right after I give birth. They live in Texas and are staunchly against the vaccine. They said it doesn't even help at this point. I mistakenly thought they would reconsider in order to visit their first grandchild but I was wrong.