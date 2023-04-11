Woman gets mom banned from yoga class after instructor's disablist attitude.

When this daughter is upset with her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting my mom kicked out of yoga class?"

I (21F) don't live with my mother, but I go to visit every now and then. One day, I went to visit on a day where she goes to yoga. She said I could come with her if I wanted, and I figured why not? She had talked about how she really loved her yoga class in the past, and so I thought it might make her happy if I went with her.

However, I have rheumatoid arthritis. My mom said in the car on the way there that the class was a very non-judgmental space, and that it was a mild class but that I could sit out, take a break, or modify poses if things got too hard on my body.