Girl crawls into woman's bathroom stall. Mom says, 'Nothing I can do, she's autistic.'

When this woman is freaked out by a 6 year old, she asks Reddit:
I (27f) was recently at a mall with friends and I had to use the restroom. I was minding my own business when I saw a small hand grab the bottom of the door and started pushing it. I thought 'wtf' but I said 'someone's in here.'
The person, with her hand still on the bottom of the door, started shaking it because the door was locked. I said 'someone's in here' louder. I heard someone call out a name and they stopped. Then I noticed that a little girl started crawling into the stall while I was thinking 'what in the actual he$l???' The girl looked about 6 or 7 ish and she was smiling at me???
I immediately got up, pulled my pants up, then flushed so I can get out. I told the girl to get out and asked where her mom is. She pointed to a stall next to mine when a woman came out. I looked at her and said 'do you know what your daughter just did? She crawled into the stall while I was in there. Can you keep a better eye on her?'