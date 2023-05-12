Girl crawls into woman's bathroom stall. Mom says, 'Nothing I can do, she's autistic.'

When this woman is freaked out by a 6 year old, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for getting mad at a parent whose daughter crawled into the bathroom stall?'

I (27f) was recently at a mall with friends and I had to use the restroom. I was minding my own business when I saw a small hand grab the bottom of the door and started pushing it. I thought 'wtf' but I said 'someone's in here.'

The person, with her hand still on the bottom of the door, started shaking it because the door was locked. I said 'someone's in here' louder. I heard someone call out a name and they stopped. Then I noticed that a little girl started crawling into the stall while I was thinking 'what in the actual he$l???' The girl looked about 6 or 7 ish and she was smiling at me???