Woman aggressively objects to future SIL's use of family wedding veil. AITA?

'AITA for objecting to future SIL’s use of family wedding veil?'

My younger brother “James” is getting married to “Lisa”, and they are planning on having some unconventional aspects to their ceremony, like Lisa wearing a wedding dress with a black pattern. She expressed to me that she wants to wear a wedding veil that my great-grandmother wore and so has every woman on my side of family since (including me) for their wedding.