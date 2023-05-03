Woman aggressively objects to future SIL's use of family wedding veil. AITA?

When this woman is weirded out and offended by her SIL, she asks Reddit:
My younger brother “James” is getting married to “Lisa”, and they are planning on having some unconventional aspects to their ceremony, like Lisa wearing a wedding dress with a black pattern. She expressed to me that she wants to wear a wedding veil that my great-grandmother wore and so has every woman on my side of family since (including me) for their wedding.
Lisa said she wanted to wear something from James’ side because she’s not really close to her own immediate family. I was initially delighted to hear she wanted to, but then Lisa said that she plans on permanently shortening the veil because that would feel more like “her” and feel like it’s a joint union of her background and James’.