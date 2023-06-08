Woman outs BIL's 'dog scam' to whole family. They call him a 'lazy weasel.' AITA?

When this woman feels upset about her shady BIL, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I share a home with my SIL (husband's sister) and SILs husband. We have all lived together for around 3 years and generally speaking, it's actually not bad at all. My SIL is an overnight dispatcher and my husband works construction.
I'm currently placed on early leave due to pregnancy complications (31 weeks) and my BIL has been out of work for months. Money has never been an issue. The home is owned outright and grandfathered in to a cheap land tax bracket so honestly, off one income alone, all bills are covered and then some. Just to paint the perspective of how money is currently not an issue and never has been.
The issue is that my BIL has started offering to watch our neices emotional support pet (not registered- just bought the vest online) while she is at school/work. The dog gets dropped off here at 5am and is picked up around 8pm. It's a small dog with severe separation anxiety and can be quite annoying. She whines if you walk out of her sight. Insists on being held the entire time she's here.
She is hardly house broken. Insists on sticking her tongue down your throat or in your ears nonstop, as she never stops licking. And for the past week, my BIL has been bringing the dog in to whatever room I'm in and saying 'Who's that? Go get her.' And then walking out of the room, leaving me with this dog that I never agreed to watch and quite frankly, I'm getting touched out by.
I'm starting to become angry even having the dog in the same room as me due to the behaviors and I've voiced several times I don't want the dog near me. The dog always ends up back with me and people here are starting to wonder why my attitude has spiraled to a point of me snapping at everyone.
Well, we had a BBQ here yesterday and the whole family shows up. At some point our niece was talking to her dog saying 'Uncle David's treating you good, right? Does the baby get spoiled.' And I piped up with 'Uncle David never has that dog. Uncle David pawns that dog off on me all day long while he sits in his bedroom playing video games.'
The whole family was standing right there when I said it and our nieces mother flipped out because apparently she's been paying David $40 a week to watch the dog for them.
I'm being told I'm an AH and overreacting because 'you don't have the dog all the time' and made to feel guilty because the dog prefers me anyhow. But more importantly, I'm being scolded because I called David out in front of the family and now everyone is angry and calling him a 'lazy weasel'. AITA?
redrodot writes:
YTA, not for having these very reasonable feelings about this situation, but for letting it go on for so long without attempting to remedy it before it going this far. I know its not easy discussing issues with ppl you live with, but this may have been avoided if you voiced your opinion in a less extreme way. That all being said, I dont think you are wrong in your assessment of the situation, jsut how you handled it.
secretimetrash writes:
NTA. Did it NEED to be in front of the whole family? No, but that doesn't make it less true. Your niece's mom 100% should be aware David isn't watching the dog, because if she's going to pay someone, it sounds like that should be you.
Some people may say there's a time and place for this, and they might be right, but honestly there's no good way to out someone for being a slacker. David should think on that, especially living rent free.
happyclover8 writes:
NTA. You told him you didn't want the dog with you. He continued. He's responsible for the dog, not you. What you did may not have been the most tactful, but he kind of reaped the consequences of his own actions.