Woman outs BIL's 'dog scam' to whole family. They call him a 'lazy weasel.' AITA?

She is hardly house broken. Insists on sticking her tongue down your throat or in your ears nonstop, as she never stops licking. And for the past week, my BIL has been bringing the dog in to whatever room I'm in and saying 'Who's that? Go get her.' And then walking out of the room, leaving me with this dog that I never agreed to watch and quite frankly, I'm getting touched out by.

I'm starting to become angry even having the dog in the same room as me due to the behaviors and I've voiced several times I don't want the dog near me. The dog always ends up back with me and people here are starting to wonder why my attitude has spiraled to a point of me snapping at everyone.