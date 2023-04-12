Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman puts parent in her place when she refuses to parent autistic son. AITA?

Woman puts parent in her place when she refuses to parent autistic son. AITA?

Maggie Lalley
Apr 12, 2023 | 2:31 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is concerned that she took things too far with a neighbor, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for putting a parent in her place when she refused to parent her autistic son?"

For some context, I live in a basement apartment with my husband and our dog who as well as being a service animal, loves kids and is very mild-mannered. We have been having issues with our upstairs neighbors since November in regards to loud stomping, furniture being slammed, and loud screaming. I have been up to talk to them about it several times and last night I reached my breaking point.

I went upstairs to ask them to please stop stomping as my husband works early mornings and was trying to sleep for work. When she opened the door I could see that the small two-bedroom apartment had no less than six adults and four kids inside of it.

I calmly asked them to stop the stomping and since this is the third time I have had to ask in the last four months, the next time it got this bad I would be lodging a complaint with the property management company.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content