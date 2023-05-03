Woman makes 'passive aggressive' toast at 'toxic' couple's wedding. (Speech included.)

When this woman makes a controversial toast at a wedding, she asks Reddit:
I (26F) have this old friend (28M) that I would consider my best friend. He got married last week to a girl (25F) he had been dating for 3 years. They're an awful couple, broke up and got together a lot, super toxic. They're the perfect combo to accentuate the worst parts of each other. Shes insecure, manipulative and doesnt take any responsability for her feelings, he doesnt give her reassurance, bottles up his feelings and then blows up at her.
His friend group was getting tired of the constant fights that ruined almost every outing we had. They broke up a few times, but she has mental health issues and would get really bad (she implied there was a risk to her health), and he can't establish boundaries with anyone, so they would keep talking and eventually he would take her back.