Woman with postpartum called spiteful when she 'refuses to lift a finger' for in-laws.

When this new mom is furious with her husband and inlaws, she asks Reddit:
My husband's family lives on the other side of the country. We had our first child at the height of Covid, so my husband's parents, sister, and her family did not meet him in person until his first birthday. I just delivered our second two weeks ago, and my husband's family (4 adults and 3 kids) asked if they could all visit during spring break to see the baby (which is the end of next week). I said OK.
Although the 7 of them would be staying at an Airbnb, I know they will be spending all day every day at our home to see the kids. I told my husband to make sure they know we will be ordering in every meal, and beyond eggs and cereal and some drinks and snacks (i.e. chips and fruit), I wasn’t planning to get much else.