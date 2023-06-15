Woman pretends pool is 'broken' so special needs cousin won't use it. Mom finds out.

When this woman is feeling guilty about her family, she asks Reddit:
My husband (32) and I (26) bought and moved into our first house about 4 years ago. We have a pool in our backyard, and we love it. We have family gatherings at our house fairly often. I have a large family, and we are all very close with each other. We love having all the kids over to swim, and we welcome them over pretty much whenever they want.
Well, one of my cousins (38)who lives out of state has only been to my house maybe only a handful of times. Her daughter has special needs. She (12) has Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) and has the mental capacity of a 4 year old. She also has severe bladder and bowl control issues.
She also needs constant supervision because she has a habit of screaming and biting herself if she gets stressed out. I love both of them to pieces, and love when they do visit, but when they do, I cover the pool and keep it off limits. When I first moved into, she had an accident in the pool, even though she was wearing a pool diaper.
It caused a big mess, and we had to hire a cleaner who ended up having to drain the pool. After that accident, my husband and I mutually agreed that it wouldn't be a good idea to let her swim here anymore. She's more than welcome to visit, but we would just make swimming off limits.
Well, my cousin tends to get offended whenever she feels like her daughter is singled out, so to avoid making her feel that way, we just cover the pool, and make it off limits for everyone for the time that they are with us. Every time she comes over, she asks why the pool is covered. We lie and say that there's a filter issue, and we're waiting for the pool cleaner to come fix it.
Everyone else knows the truth, and covers for us if she ever were to ask. Well, a few weeks ago, she called me and angrily confronted me. Turns out my aunt, her mom, threw me under the bus. She accused me of never loving her daughter, and hate it when they visit. I told her that that was completely untrue, but she wouldn't listen.
She said that I'm a despicable p.o.s for 'not accepting' her daughter, and should be happy to clean up after her. I told her I was sorry that I made her feel that way, and that I didn't mean to, but I just didn't feel comfortable having a child with severe incontinence swimming in the pool.
Then she said that they're never visiting ever again. My husband agrees with me. The rest of the family is understanding, but feel that I should be more understanding of her struggles. So now I'm wondering if I was wrong. So AITA?
greatgatsby writes:
NTA. I bet she never even offered to pay for the mess and cleanup. No-one wants piss and sh&& in their pool and then to pay exorbitant amounts of money to clean it up. Thee only part that you might be the AH is by lying about why the pool is covered and having everyone cover for you.
There has to be a non-lie that would've 'covered' you for having the pool covered. Like when she asked why you had the pool covered, just say that was a joint decision and change the topic. You don't really owe her a reason for covering YOUR pool.
You can do it just because you felt like doing so in that moment for no reason at all. And everyone being in it was a big AH move. But I kinda understand you for wanting to avoid any drama. but drama found you anyway. I would still keep the pool covered if they ever relent and visit again. So, maybe I'm an AH.
affectionateshoe writes:
ESH you are within your rights to cover it and it is great you are making it so everyone can’t use it instead of singling out. Where I think you misstepped is the multitude of times you’ve lied to her about the pool.
I can understand hesitation in telling her, but the best choice was to honestly let her know that it’s crazy expensive, takes a long time and is incredibly wasteful of you have to keep draining out the pool due to these issues. (Also swim diapers are only for solids, so if her poo is softer, the diapers are basically useless anyways).
And she’s an AH for obvious reason. You don’t need to be happy to clean up your nieces feces, that’s incredibly out of touch for her. You don’t need to enthusiastically clean her poop out of a pool every time she’s over for you to love her, that’s a ridiculous expectation.
baroquebichhh writes:
ESH. Her attitude is awful and I agree her daughter shouldn’t be allowed in the pool, but lying to her repeatedly while telling literally everyone else about her daughter’s issues with the pool is kind of a sh%$&y thing to do, and I think most people would struggle to not take things personally at that point purely because of the deception and two-facedness.
Excluding her daughter from using the pool is one thing, excluding her from conversations about it is another. I understand it’s a difficult talk to have, but it needed to happen and was always going to happen. Involving other people behind her back was just a recipe for disaster and makes this seem personal.