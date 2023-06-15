Woman pretends pool is 'broken' so special needs cousin won't use it. Mom finds out.

When this woman is feeling guilty about her family, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not allowing my little cousin with special needs swim in my pool?'

My husband (32) and I (26) bought and moved into our first house about 4 years ago. We have a pool in our backyard, and we love it. We have family gatherings at our house fairly often. I have a large family, and we are all very close with each other. We love having all the kids over to swim, and we welcome them over pretty much whenever they want.

Well, one of my cousins (38)who lives out of state has only been to my house maybe only a handful of times. Her daughter has special needs. She (12) has Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) and has the mental capacity of a 4 year old. She also has severe bladder and bowl control issues.