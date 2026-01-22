'Woman pretends to be asleep in my plane seat...'

I had briefly considered whether to give her the crotch or the ass but I chose to insist. When she tucked in her knees again at my another futile attempt at getting her to move to her own seat, I just about had it.

I raised my voice and and said out loud that "I'm not the one getting in, you are!" to which she instantly recoiled and moved to the window seat without a word. The guy who was waiting behind me in the aisle gave me a thumbs up as he passed by. I thought that was that but she was apparently still salty and wanted satisfaction.

After the plane had taken off, she tapped on my shoulder and said she'd be open to switching seats with me "If I wanted." I politely declined albeit with an almost amused look in my face.