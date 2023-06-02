Woman raised in purity culture tells parents about her brother's 'sinful bed sheets.'

When this girl feels the need to tattle on her 'sinning' brother, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for revealing my brother's life to my parents?'

My (20M) brother (19M), 'Jake' is engaged to his fiancée (20F), 'Jane'. We've known her since we were babies and she is essentially my female best friend. They started dating when he was a freshman and she was a sophomore and they got purity rings together to promise to not have sex until they are married. To answer your question, yes, we are catholic.

Recently, we have moved closer to the university we all go to and my parents invited 'Jane' to live with us. This got weird when I started noticing my brother washing his bed sheets more than usual.