Woman raised in purity culture tells parents about her brother's 'sinful bed sheets.'

When this girl feels the need to tattle on her 'sinning' brother, she asks Reddit:
My (20M) brother (19M), 'Jake' is engaged to his fiancée (20F), 'Jane'. We've known her since we were babies and she is essentially my female best friend. They started dating when he was a freshman and she was a sophomore and they got purity rings together to promise to not have sex until they are married. To answer your question, yes, we are catholic.
Recently, we have moved closer to the university we all go to and my parents invited 'Jane' to live with us. This got weird when I started noticing my brother washing his bed sheets more than usual.
They also been showering together. I confronted him about it and we admitted that while they weren't having regular p and v sex, they were doing other things. He said that it was normal because they were young and hormonal. This sparked a fight, where I regretfully ended up calling his fiancée a whore and he called me a hypocrite because I'm not a virgin.