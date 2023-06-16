Woman with rare disease humiliates dad when she doesn't wear fake eyelashes in public.

I don't think i've ever noticed someone's eye-lashes. My partner doesn't have any eyelashes and I didn't notice until our 4th or 5th date. Woopie Golburg doesn't have any eyebrows and most people don't realise this until someone points it out. Your parents say that you embarrassed them, but they are likely the only people at the restaurant that noticed your eyelashes.

You did your make-up, you wore a nice dress, I'm guessing that's more effort than your father put in, did he do his make-up? Why does he expect you to put in 300% more effort than anyone else just to meet his unnaturally high, toxic expectations. I don't understand why your parents find your eyelashes embarrassing. Are they shaming you for your condition?

royluffi writes: