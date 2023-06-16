Woman with rare disease humiliates dad when she doesn't wear fake eyelashes in public.

When this young woman feels like she embarrassed her family in public, she asks Reddit:
So my family and I (16f) were planning on going to a restaurant for dinner tonight, and my father (64m) had asked me to dress nicely for the dinner. Which I did wear a nice looking outfit as well done my makeup nicely.
But I did not put on false eyelashes because they’re just uncomfortable for me and I figured that it’s just family, so it doesn’t matter. Now for further context into this, I have trichotillomania, which means that I compulsively pull out my hair. In my case, I mainly pull out my eyelashes.
But at this point I have gotten better at trying to stop and my eyelashes are starting to grow back in a bit, so I decided to just put on mascara. And so we went to dinner and ate, but when we got back home, my father was extremely upset and said that I embarrassed him by not wearing any false eyelashes.
My mother agreed with him and said that I should’ve listened and put more effort into my looks. But I don’t think that it was wrong for me to have not worn fake eyelashes. So AITA?
aggravatinglump writes:
NTA!!!! My God. Your parents are ganging up on you and shaming your looks. They are both AHs. You do you girl! I'm sure you looked amazing, and put effort in when you certainly didn't have to. You did your best, and it was good enough, but unfortunately your dad is an AH so you were made to feel guilty or less than. Don't let it get to you.
fearagam writes:
NTA. No one should be forced or pressured to wear cosmetics or false lashes against their will. No one should shame you for the way an illness (trichotillomania) effects your appearance. You are 16, Your parents only input on your appearance and attire should be whether you are dressed safely and practically.
I don't think i've ever noticed someone's eye-lashes. My partner doesn't have any eyelashes and I didn't notice until our 4th or 5th date. Woopie Golburg doesn't have any eyebrows and most people don't realise this until someone points it out. Your parents say that you embarrassed them, but they are likely the only people at the restaurant that noticed your eyelashes.
You did your make-up, you wore a nice dress, I'm guessing that's more effort than your father put in, did he do his make-up? Why does he expect you to put in 300% more effort than anyone else just to meet his unnaturally high, toxic expectations. I don't understand why your parents find your eyelashes embarrassing. Are they shaming you for your condition?
royluffi writes:
NTA What the heck is that. Some people have little to no eyelashes naturally and some very long ones. I don’t think anyone should pressure others to wear make up, extensions, nails or eyelashes. It’s up to the person wearing them. You are in control what goes on your face, parents should not be the ones to decide for you on this matter.
They sound controlling and weird and to demand their daughter to put on lashes. I’d say it sometimes it’s the opposite problem in many families. Hope you’ll have a great and remain confident!