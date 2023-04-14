Woman refuses to buy 'hideous' and overpriced bridesmaid dress. AITA? MOH says yes.

When this bridesmaid hates her dress, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for creating a bridesmaid dress dilemma?"

AITA For refusing to buy a bridesmaid dress? I was invited to be a bridesmaid for a friend's wedding. She's a very close friend and has known me since childhood and I was happy to be her bridesmaid. She had also chosen one of her work colleagues to be the maid of honor.

Problems started to arise when the bride took us to go pick out the dresses. She wanted orange and purple dresses that cost about 250 dollars. The dress was very ugly and I tried to talk her into changing the dress colors but she believed it matched the theme of the wedding which, it did not. She had her heart set on it so I tried to let it go, but I couldn't.