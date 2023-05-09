Woman refuses to give up Neopets account to 11yo niece, gets shamed by her parents.

When this woman is upset about her Neopets account, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to give up my Neopets account to my niece?'

Ok so I'm upset and confused and I told Sister/BIL I would post here to settle this argument, so they will be seeing and reading this. For those who don't know Neopets is a virtual pet game site that was really popular around the late 90s/early 2000s. It kind of died a bit for a while but has recently started to get popular again. I have been playing for years.

My account is 18 years old and it has the stats to reflect that (pets/avatars/stamps/gallery/trophies etc.). If you don't play it may not mean alot and not to brag but I have a rather impressive account due to the fact I have been playing so long.