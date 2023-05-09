Woman refuses to give up Neopets account to 11yo niece, gets shamed by her parents.

When this woman is upset about her Neopets account, she asks Reddit:
Ok so I'm upset and confused and I told Sister/BIL I would post here to settle this argument, so they will be seeing and reading this. For those who don't know Neopets is a virtual pet game site that was really popular around the late 90s/early 2000s. It kind of died a bit for a while but has recently started to get popular again. I have been playing for years.
My account is 18 years old and it has the stats to reflect that (pets/avatars/stamps/gallery/trophies etc.). If you don't play it may not mean alot and not to brag but I have a rather impressive account due to the fact I have been playing so long.
I 34F have no kids (not childfree, just don't have any). My sister 32F and BIL 34M have a daughter 11F who has been very sickly all her life. I'll not go into exactly what is wrong with her but she's been in and out of hospitals alot in her young life and recently had to go back in again for a few weeks. :(