Woman refuses to pay for in-laws to go on vacation. Partner calls her selfish.

When this woman is annoyed with her ex, she asks Reddit:
I have been with my partner for four years. He has two kids with his ex wife. I have no kids and don’t plan to. Our household income is ok, he earns the majority of it. He earns 65% of the total income. The last four years, he has insisted that we pay 50/50 into household bills despite the fact he earns far more than what I earn AND his kids stay with us regularly. I pay half the rent, bills and grocery which is expensive for someone on my salary.
He wants to buy a house near his ex wife so he can be closer to his kids so he says it’s important that I pick up 50% of the costs now so that allows HIM to save more of HIS money for “our” future. The money he isn’t paying into bills goes straight into his own savings account, not a joint one. He does not really acknowledge he has underpaid the bills the last four years. I’ve calculated he’s underpaid between £16k to 19k.