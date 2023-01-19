Woman reveals to whole family that her pregnant SIL is a "b*itch and a brat."

When this woman is fed up with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for screaming at my pregnant SIL that she is a b*tch and brat?"

My SIL (32) is four and a half months pregnant. Since she discovered she is, she has been making various requests which I am not happy about.

She demands that if we go to family dinners in a restaurant we have to avoid certain places such as kebabs or sushi. But it doesn't go until that point, it is basically anything.

We can't go to cafes because she says the smell of coffee and pastries make her sick to her stomach, and that besides that she can't drink coffee which she used to love.