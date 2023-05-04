Woman 'ruins' sister's wedding with surprise performance. Family is disgusted. AITA?

When this woman is genuinely shocked that her sister is mad at her, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for surprising my sister at her wedding?'

I am very confused and don't know what to believe so I need Reddit's help. So I (24F) have been playing the piano since I was 5 and it is now my job, I also play the flute in the orchestra of my city. Piano has always been my passion and I don't know how to express my self in other ways if not playing.

My family hasn't been supportive of this passion of mine, mind that I paid for my lessons starting from 16 years old because my parents didn't want me to attend piano lessons anymore. I then found I job that helped me pursue my dream and I eventually became a professional pianist and flutist on the side.