Woman 'ruins' sister's wedding with surprise performance. Family is disgusted. AITA?

I am very confused and don't know what to believe so I need Reddit's help. So I (24F) have been playing the piano since I was 5 and it is now my job, I also play the flute in the orchestra of my city. Piano has always been my passion and I don't know how to express my self in other ways if not playing.
My family hasn't been supportive of this passion of mine, mind that I paid for my lessons starting from 16 years old because my parents didn't want me to attend piano lessons anymore. I then found I job that helped me pursue my dream and I eventually became a professional pianist and flutist on the side.
My sister on the other hand (28F) studies law and she receives more attention then I do for obvious reasons. When I lived with my parents, they would blame the fact that sister didn't graduate law yet school on me, simply because I was distracting her with constantly playing my instruments. As soon as they told me this I stopped playing in my own house and found somewhere else to stay for several hours and I would play there. Shortly after I moved out.