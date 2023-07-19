Woman ruins own bday party when she exposes sister's 'cat declawing drama.' AITA?

When this woman feels like she took things to far at a family gathering, she asks Reddit:
This started several months ago when my sister told me her cat is refusing to use the litter box ever since she had him declawed. She was planning to surrender him when I told her I’ll take him in myself. That cat is my cat now.
Yesterday when my siblings, parents and other relatives came over for my birthday, my aunt noticed that I don’t have any litter box at my place. She assumed I wasn’t taking proper care of my cat and the others did as well.
They all started lecturing and calling me a cheapskate until I told them that my cat doesn’t use litter boxes since he’s declawed. I forgot to consider that they would assume I was the one who declawed him.
My sister joined in on them telling me off to cover up for herself so I told everyone she was the one who declawed the cat before giving him to me. She turned red and started shouting at me, calling me a snitch. I shouted back that it’s not my job to take the blame for her action and we had an argument before our uncle stepped in.
My mom is now saying I should’ve just taken the blame for it instead of escalating and having a full blow argument in front of my guests, who were all there for me. That a shouting match in front of them was in poor taste. Did I handle it wrongly? AITA?
catielou2 writes:
Absolutely NTA. It was your birthday party, and you did nothing but tell the truth. It's not your job to cover for your sister.And if your sister didn't want to deal with the issues and flack from having her cat declawed, she shouldn't have done such an inhumane thing in the first place.
southy writes:
NTA. Your sister bears all the blame for this; by joining in on the attack on you and trying to make you take the blame for her cruelty. And cruelty it was. There's no way to remove just the claw from a cat; declawing surgically removes the equivalent of the final knuckle on each of the cat's 'fingers'. She had that cat mutilated.
tigerstripes writes:
ESH. You need a proper place for the cat to do it’s business. I’ve had two declawed cats (adopted that way, not my doing) and neither have had any problem using a litterbox. It is disgusting that your cat goes wherever and you just clean it up. Your sister also is the AH for declawing in the first place.