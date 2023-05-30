Woman kicks out SIL when she feeds beef jerky to her kids. 'You know my house rules.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister-in-law's diet, she asks Reddit:
I am vegan. For my own personal ethical reasons. I have no problem with other people eating meat. I have been watching my nephews on the weekends for the last few months to help my brother out. Him and his wife work opposite schedules during the week and barely see each other. So the boys get dropped off with me on Friday night and get picked up Sunday night. I feed them on Saturday and up until an afternoon snack on Sunday.
My brother gives me some money to watch them but I don't really need it and usually end up spending it on outings for the three of us. Movies, the zoo, museums, that sort of stuff. I like being the fun aunt. I do not limit what the boys eat. If we are out somewhere and they want a burger or chicken nuggets they get that.