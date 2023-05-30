Woman kicks out SIL when she feeds beef jerky to her kids. 'You know my house rules.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister-in-law's diet, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for kicking out my sister in law for bringing meat into my home to feed her kids?'

I am vegan. For my own personal ethical reasons. I have no problem with other people eating meat. I have been watching my nephews on the weekends for the last few months to help my brother out. Him and his wife work opposite schedules during the week and barely see each other. So the boys get dropped off with me on Friday night and get picked up Sunday night. I feed them on Saturday and up until an afternoon snack on Sunday.