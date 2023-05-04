Woman tells sis she can't visit if she continues to make her hubby uncomfortable.

When this woman feels upset with her sister, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my sister she can't visit if she's going to make my husband uncomfortable?'

I hate that I'm throwing this shit on the internet for reassurance, but my whole family is angry at me and I kind of feel like I unnecessarily flipped out. I'm very close with my mom and sister, they visit and have dinner with us all the time.

Our family is real touchy feely, it's never made us uncomfortable and it's just thought of as being friendly. My husband absolutely does not feel that way. For a few different reasons, he hates to be touched. It took half way into our relationship before he really was comfortable with me touching him. He's incredibly sweet and loving, it's just things like that put him on edge.