Woman tells sis she can't visit if she continues to make her hubby uncomfortable.

When this woman feels upset with her sister, she asks Reddit:
I hate that I'm throwing this shit on the internet for reassurance, but my whole family is angry at me and I kind of feel like I unnecessarily flipped out. I'm very close with my mom and sister, they visit and have dinner with us all the time.
Our family is real touchy feely, it's never made us uncomfortable and it's just thought of as being friendly. My husband absolutely does not feel that way. For a few different reasons, he hates to be touched. It took half way into our relationship before he really was comfortable with me touching him. He's incredibly sweet and loving, it's just things like that put him on edge.
My sister is incapable of understanding this. Every time she comes over she comes up behind him and scares the shit out of him or grabs him in big unexpected hugs. Every conversation has a hand on his arm or something. This isn't abnormal for her, but he obviously hates it.