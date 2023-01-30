Woman refuses to take care of disabled sister, tells angry parents, 'it's not my job.'

When this woman is tired of caring for her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For telling my parents that I refuse to take care of my disabled sister in order to prioritize my own career and hobbies?"

(35M) My sister Daniella (33F) has Rett syndrome and will never be able to live independently. Growing up, my parents forced my older brother Henry (42M) to essentially be a third parent and caretaker for Daniella.

Then they expected that of me after Henry moved out when I was 10. I was forced to quit all my extracurriculars.

I was never allowed to go anywhere or do anything outside of school hours because they would need someone to complete chores while they were at the hospital with Daniella or look after Daniella while they went out to “have fun.”