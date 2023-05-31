'Wealthy' sister humiliates baby sis when she refuses to pay for her wedding expenses.

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:
I(27F) was the only person in my family to go to college and get out of poverty. My family is from a small town and we struggled a lot growing up. I got out but it’s hard because I make a good salary now and my family expects me to share it. I still have student loans and bills to pay but they seem to think I’m rolling in money.
I also bought an apartment in 2019 and when my parents found out they called me selfish and wanted me to pay for their expenses. I have loaned money to my parents (about $800) and they “forgot” they borrowed money and claims I forgot that I gave it as a gift and said they didn’t need to repay.