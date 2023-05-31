'Wealthy' sister humiliates baby sis when she refuses to pay for her wedding expenses.

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not putting my sister’s wedding expenses on my credit card and humiliating her?'

I(27F) was the only person in my family to go to college and get out of poverty. My family is from a small town and we struggled a lot growing up. I got out but it’s hard because I make a good salary now and my family expects me to share it. I still have student loans and bills to pay but they seem to think I’m rolling in money.