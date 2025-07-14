Woman spends over $400 on destination bachelorette party, doesn't make the cut for the wedding...

Well….. halfway through the Bach party our bride comes crying to us saying the other bride is frustrated that she is not “spending enough time with her” at the bachelorette (She’s going to be married to her for life allegedly….?) and I get the sense that it’s because of this natural divide between drinkers and non-drinkers, with our bride having the non-drinkers and therefore needing to “choose.”

We also barely got to see each other due to living in different cities, but she already lived with her now wife. I am bitter about that obv. Girl…you’ll see her at home…mind you at a dinner once a girl from the other bride’s side asks me outright why aren’t you drinking?